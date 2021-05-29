Warframe – Razorback Armada Event Guide

The Razorback Armada Event in Warframe takes the form of a boss fight against the dangerous Razorback Corpus enemy. This is like an advanced version of the Jackal, and there is some work involved in getting to fight it. You will need to build a Razorback Cipher to get access to the fight, and for that, you will need Cryptographic ALU.

In this guide, we will cover how to get all those items, and finish up the event so that you can get your rewards.

What You Need To Fight The Razorback

Cryptographic ALU is a unique resource in Warframe. It is tied to a particular item and mission and is used to craft the Razorback Cipher. You need the Razorback Cipher to get access to the mission to kill that Razorback during a Razorback Armada Invasion. This is also the only time this resource will drop in the game. The resource takes the form of a large piece of circuity according to the below in-game description.

Excess circuitry disposed of during the Razorback manufacturing process, these components only appear in the vicinity of high level outer-orbit Corpus facilities after a Razorback Armada has been launched.

The Cryptographic ALU will only drop during Corpus Archwing missions, from slain enemies. These missions can be found on Jupiter and Neptune. For players who are newer to the game, a good farm for this resource is Galiliea on Jupiter. It is a Level 15-20 Sabotage mission and should drop between two and four ALUs. This is quite a short mission, and you should be able to run it multiple times in fifteen minutes. You require four of them to make on Razorback Cipher.

For stronger players, Salacia on Neptune is a good farming spot, dropping about a dozen ALUs per mission. It’s good to remember that these drop from dead enemies, so don’t rush past groups to get to the objective. Make sure you kill everything you can to ensure the best possible chance of getting the resource to drop.

Once you have collected at least four of the ALU’s, you will be able to build the Razorback Cipher in your foundry. It has a one-minute build time, and you will need to equip it to your Gear radial in the Arsenal to be able to access the mission to kill the Razorback successfully. You need to kill at least three of the Razorbacks to get the rewards for the event, so you will need to build three of the Ciphers.

Killing The Razorback

The first step is to climb that walls onto the walkways at the front and back of the room. Up there, you will see some laser walls keeping Bursas at bay. You can hack these walls to let a Bursa into the room using the panels on the walkway.

Once the Bursa falls into the room, damage it and when it becomes prone, run over and hack it. This means the Bursa now fights for you. The Bursa will attack the Razorback, and with enough attacks will knock it prone. Players can finally damage the proned boss, so put as much damage into it as you can.

Once this damage phase is over, the Bursas that you hacked will be destroyed, so it is once again time to climb the walls. Rinse and repeat until the Razorback has been defeated.

The Razorback can do considerable damage, so it is best to have as many people as possible freeing the Bursas. It not only means the boss gets dropped a lot quicker; it also means that one or two players are not endlessly focused by laser and rocket fire from the beast.

You need to kill three in total to finish this quest and get your reward of 200,000 Credits and an Orokin Catalyst. Upon executing the Razorback, you will also get the following possible drops.