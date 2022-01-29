Watering with Care request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Odo needs your help again. It appears that a Sudowoodo has fallen ill and it is in need of some care. Unfortunately, a heaping pile of berries doesn’t seem to have done the trick. It’s time to bring out the big guns…Water guns that is. Water will perk that Sudowoodo right up. Here is how you complete the Watering with Care request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain this request after you have completed the Lilligant fight and set up the Bogbound Camp in the Crimson Mirelands. Once both of those have been completed, go to the blackboard in the Galaxy Team Headquarters to get the request. Once you have the request, head to the Bogbound Camp in the Crimson Mirelands and talk to Odo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odo will request that you bring him a Pokémon that knows the move Water Pulse. This can be done easily. Search the Crimson Mirelands for any body of water. You should be able to find Psyduck nearby. Most of the Psyduck know Water Pulse already. Collect a Pokémon that knows Water Pulse and return to Odo at the Bogbound Camp.

After you have a Pokémon use Water Pulse on Sudowoodo, prepare to battle. Sudowoodo will spring up and attack. Defeat the Sudowoodo to complete the request. Note that you can’t catch the Sudowoodo during this battle.