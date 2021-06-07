What are Gible’s perfect IVs in Pokémon Go?
Gible in a perfect form.
Every Pokémon in Pokémon Go has a set of IVs attached to them. This determines how good they are in the three stats: attack, defense, and stamina. You can have two of the same Pokémon, but their stats vary, giving one a larger CP value, even if they’re at the same level. For those who plan to compete in the Battle League or want to raid against legendary Pokémon, you want to have a Pokémon with the best IVs. When it comes to Gible, a powerful Pokémon in the Battle League, you want to make sure you find one with perfect IVs. Beyond the perfect IVs, you also want to make sure Garchomp uses its best moveset, especially alongside earth power.
When it comes to Gible, you’re going to eventually evolve it into Garchomp, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon that can compete extremely well at the Master League level. This means you’ll be powering it up to its highest level, reaching level 40 or 50, depending on if you have the XL candy for this or not. Because your goal will be to reach this level, you want to capture a Gible with perfect IVs, which means hitting 15, 15, and 15 in all three categories. That can be extremely tough to do. To make sure you’re capturing a perfect IV Gible in the wild, these are all of the CP values for a perfect IV Gible in the wild.
- Level 1 – CP 15
- Level 2 – CP 49
- Level 3 – CP 82
- Level 4 – CP 116
- Level 5 – CP 150
- Level 6 – CP 183
- Level 7 – CP 217
- Level 8 – CP 250
- Level 9 – CP 284
- Level 10 – CP 318
- Level 11 – CP 349
- Level 12 – CP 381
- Level 13 – CP 413
- Level 14 – CP 445
- Level 15 – CP 477
- Level 16 – CP 508
- Level 17 – CP 540
- Level 18 – CP 572
- Level 19 – CP 604
- Level 20 – CP 635
- Level 21 – CP 667
- Level 22 – CP 699
- Level 23 – CP 731
- Level 24 – CP 763
- Level 25 – CP 794
- Level 26 – CP 826
- Level 27 – CP 858
- Level 28 – CP 890
- Level 29 – CP 922
- Level 30 – CP 954
If you find a Gible with any of these CP in the wild, it means you’ve discovered one with perfect IVs. Gabite and Garchomp, Gible’s evolved forms, do not work well in the Great or Ultra League, so you’re better off trying to capture a Gible with perfect IVs to use it in the Master League. Alternatively, a Gible with slightly lower IVs that are not exactly perfect but close can still make it a powerful Pokémon, and we highly recommend it.