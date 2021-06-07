What are Gible’s perfect IVs in Pokémon Go?

Every Pokémon in Pokémon Go has a set of IVs attached to them. This determines how good they are in the three stats: attack, defense, and stamina. You can have two of the same Pokémon, but their stats vary, giving one a larger CP value, even if they’re at the same level. For those who plan to compete in the Battle League or want to raid against legendary Pokémon, you want to have a Pokémon with the best IVs. When it comes to Gible, a powerful Pokémon in the Battle League, you want to make sure you find one with perfect IVs. Beyond the perfect IVs, you also want to make sure Garchomp uses its best moveset, especially alongside earth power.

When it comes to Gible, you’re going to eventually evolve it into Garchomp, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon that can compete extremely well at the Master League level. This means you’ll be powering it up to its highest level, reaching level 40 or 50, depending on if you have the XL candy for this or not. Because your goal will be to reach this level, you want to capture a Gible with perfect IVs, which means hitting 15, 15, and 15 in all three categories. That can be extremely tough to do. To make sure you’re capturing a perfect IV Gible in the wild, these are all of the CP values for a perfect IV Gible in the wild.

Level 1 – CP 15

Level 2 – CP 49

Level 3 – CP 82

Level 4 – CP 116

Level 5 – CP 150

Level 6 – CP 183

Level 7 – CP 217

Level 8 – CP 250

Level 9 – CP 284

Level 10 – CP 318

Level 11 – CP 349

Level 12 – CP 381

Level 13 – CP 413

Level 14 – CP 445

Level 15 – CP 477

Level 16 – CP 508

Level 17 – CP 540

Level 18 – CP 572

Level 19 – CP 604

Level 20 – CP 635

Level 21 – CP 667

Level 22 – CP 699

Level 23 – CP 731

Level 24 – CP 763

Level 25 – CP 794

Level 26 – CP 826

Level 27 – CP 858

Level 28 – CP 890

Level 29 – CP 922

Level 30 – CP 954

If you find a Gible with any of these CP in the wild, it means you’ve discovered one with perfect IVs. Gabite and Garchomp, Gible’s evolved forms, do not work well in the Great or Ultra League, so you’re better off trying to capture a Gible with perfect IVs to use it in the Master League. Alternatively, a Gible with slightly lower IVs that are not exactly perfect but close can still make it a powerful Pokémon, and we highly recommend it.