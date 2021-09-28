There will be regional Pokémon that players encounter while exploring the large open-world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. One of these types of Pokémon will be nobles. The first noble Pokémon shown for Arceus is Kleavor, a Bug and Rock-type Pokémon, an evolution of Scyther, exclusive to the Hisui region. What are noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

From what we saw in a brief teaser trailer, the noble Pokémon appear to be powerful Pokémon to the region of Hisui. However, the one shown in the trailer, Kleavor, was bright gold, and many of the NPC wardens warned the player they would have to calm down this Pokémon while battling it. Also, during the battle, the noble Kleavor had quite a bit more health than the previous Pokémon we had seen in other trailers.

The battle between the noble Pokémon and a trainer won’t be an easy one. Before using a Pokémon against it, trainers will have to dodge and roll from the Pokémon’s attacks and use a Forest Balm against it to stun it. Once stunned, the player can send in their Pokémon companion to finish the job before capturing it. We can expect to see other balm items used by players to calm down additional noble Pokémon that they find later in the game. Kleavor was only level 18.

While Kleavor itself may not be rare to obtain, the encounter regarding the noble Kleavor featured the player finding it in a specific region. We don’t know what caused Kleavor to be bright orange, but whatever forced it to become frenzied is likely the culprit.

We’ll be updating this page more when Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28, 2022, with additional details about noble Pokémon.