What do combat stats do in Lost Ark?

Understanding the combat stats in Lost Ark is pretty important if you plan on coming up with a solid build to help you get through the game’s story and expansive end game. In this guide, we will break down the various combat stats and what they actually mean in Lost Ark.

All Combat Stats in Lost Ark

Basic Stats:

Attack Power – damage output.

Max HP – the total health a character will have when fully healthy.

Combat Stats:

Crit – the chance of any attack resulting in a critical hit.

Specialization – this is a class dependant stat, but it applies to the effectiveness of special skills specific to that class.

Domination – how much additional damage is done to targets that are crowd controlled.

Swiftness – a triple threat stat, this will impact cooldowns of skills, attack speed, and the characters movement speed.

Endurance – additions damage that the charqcter is capable of taking, usual modifiers to health stat. Will include things like resistences, healing, and more.

Expertise – this will most impact the duration of statuses that can be applied to enemies of the player character. The higher it is, the longer such statuses will last.

Improving stats in Lost Ark boils down to the armor and accessories that a character is wearing. You should always carefully read the impact of a piece of armor before adding it to your loadout to ensure you are building up the stats you want.