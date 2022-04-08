What every stat does in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is the remastered version of the popular game released back in 1999 in Japan and 2000 in North America. With the game being re-released, new people are being exposed to this charming title. Since it’s a remastered version of an older game, some of the games’ wording, such as how the game abbreviates the various stats in the game, can leave new players scratching their heads. There are 10 main stats in the game that you’ll need to worry about.

Stat What it does ACC (Accuracy) The percentage that you have of landing an attack AGI (Agility) How fast your character moves and their chances of dodging an attack HP Your character’s health Innate The innate color of a character or enemy. This correlates with elements. So, a character with an innate color of red would do more powerful Fire and Lava attacks. MAG. (Magic) Determines how powerful your magic attacks will be. M. RES (Magic Resistance) Your defense against magic attacks. RES. (Resistance) Determines your defense to physical attacks. STA (Stamina) Allows your character to perform actions. Depending on the action, it could take from one to seven stamina points. Once a character’s stamina reaches zero, their turn will end. Stamina Recovery Determines how much stamina your character can recover during other party members’ turns. STR (Strength) How powerful your character’s attacks are.

Where this game differentiates from most titles in the genre is its leveling system. You don’t technically level up in this game. Instead, your stats will increase. Your stats will increase after battles. But if you want a big boost to your character’s stats, you’ll need to do boss battles. These stars give you a big boost to your stats as well as add a piece to your elemental grid.