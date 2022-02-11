What is MapO, and what do they do in Not Tonight 2?

Not Tonight 2 is a time-pressure RPG mixed with document checking similar to Papers, Please. A young man named Eduardo is taken and has to prove his citizenship within 30 days or else he’ll be deported. His friends Kevin, Malik, and Mari come together to try and save their friend by gathering all the necessary documents and bringing them over to Miami before it’s too late.

During your time in the game, you’ll be checking peoples’ IDs and other documentation to either let them in an establishment or deny them entry.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The journey you embark on in the game isn’t an easy one. You have three stats you need to maintain: money, health, and morale. If your health reaches 0, you die. Money is needed to continue the game and help purchase domestics. While the higher your morale is, the more time you have to make decisions. It’s important to have all of these as high as possible is crucial to making it to the end of the game. Thankfully, MapO, a mysterious organization dedicated to restoring liberty across America, can help you with that.

At every location you visit, MapO will give you three missions: a work quest, helping someone out, and making a good decision. Completing a work quest will give you money, aiding someone in need gives you health, and making the correct decision boosts morale. Completing all three missions will do two things: award you a special item and give you a MapO grade of A. MapO A grades can be used to purchase home security items from the MapO shop on your phone.