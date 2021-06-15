What is the release date of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania?

Sega is rolling around with the remastered Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania later this year. The release date may be sooner than you expect, so you better save up those bananas before it releases.

The release date

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on October 5, 2021. The Brazilian Classification Board has also stated that it will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be a collection of 300 recreated stages from the first three beloved games in the Super Monkey Ball series: Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, and Super Monkey Ball 2. Unlike the most recent Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, there seem to be no guardrails, bringing back the classic GameCube-era gameplay fans are craving.

In addition to the 300 remastered stages, there is a slew of mini-games to play. Soccer, tennis, baseball, and pool are four games that are available in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz. It will be rated E10+ in North America.

What is remastered?

The character models, stages, and even the bananas have new textures. However, the platforms will remain checkerboarded like the original games. We can’t wait to play it relive the game or play it for the very first time.