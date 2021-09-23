What is the release date of Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy, the next RPG game from the team that developed Octopath Traveler, will be released on March 4, 2022.

In Triangle Strategy, players will play as the heir of House Wolffort and command a group of warriors from the land of Serenoa. You’ll be planning out your strategy on the battlefield to make sure you and your army come out on top. However, that’s not all there is to the game. You’ll be making decisions throughout the game that will bolster one of three convictions, Utility, Morality, and Liberty. During critical parts of the game, you and the rest of the game’s cast will be making important votes on what to do next in the game that will determine the fate of several nations and their citizens. The game’s cast will voice their own opinion on what should be done next, but you’re the last say and whatever you decide to do, the characters will remember what you did.

Triangle Strategy released a demo earlier this year and since then, the team has revised and improved on the overall game based on feedback players left in the demo’s survey. A new demo featuring the new changes is out now for players to try out. The demo features an improved UI, the ability to review past dialogue, and improved camera controls.