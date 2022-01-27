What is the shiny rate in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Finding and capturing Pokémon has been the primary gameplay aspect of any Pokémon game, and it’s no different in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While your main focus will be to complete your PokéDex and learn about these Pokémon, you always want to catch them to learn about them. For specific players, you might be more interested in finding and capturing shiny Pokémon, an elusive and special type that comes with a unique coloration to them, different from the standard version. In this guide, we cover the shiny rate of Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

From what we’ve seen, the standard rate for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends lines up with what it has been in previous entries. The standard rate is there’s a one in 4,096 chance of a shiny Pokémon to spawn. Those rates improve as you reach research level 10 with a Pokémon, perfect research, unlocking the shiny charm, and then dealing with Mass Outbreaks, supposedly. Multiple sources have been running the numbers on shiny rates.

Here’s the full breakdown for all shiny rates in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Research level 10: 1 in 2,048

Pokémon Perfect research: 1 in 1,024

Pokémon Research level 10 with shiny charm: 1 in 819

Pokémon Perfect research with shiny charm: 1 in 585

Those rates dramatically increase when dealing with Mass Outbreaks. Here’s what you need to know about shiny rates for Mass Outbreaks.

Standard Mass Outbreak shiny rate: 1 in 158

Pokémon Research level 10: 1 in 152

Pokémon Perfect research: 1 in 141

Pokémon Research level 10 with shiny charm: 1 in 137

Pokémon Perfect research with shiny charm: 1 in 128

More players will need to play and jump into the game, and if these rates change, we’ll modify these results, but these look to be the current standard for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends.