When do Pokémon Unite’s holiday festivities begin? – all Christmas event details

Pokémon Unite recently announced that holiday festivities are coming, and the event looks to be on an even grander scale than the MOBA’s Halloween event. Multiple areas will be altered, alongside new Holowear, trainer outfits, and a new Pokémon. So when do the holiday festivities begin?

Despite being down for several hours on December 8 to install the update, despite that delightful new Pikachu icon, Pokémon Unite’s holiday event won’t properly begin until December 15. The newest fighter, Dragonite, will come to the game a few days later, on December 20.

From the looks of the trailer, the event will comprise of several new features. Similar to the Halloween event, one of the Quick Battle stadiums will receive a new seasonal play style, which in this case will see the addition of Delibird, Articuno, a giant snowman, and melee snowballs to Shivre City. Remoat Stadium in the main game will also be decked out in snow and holiday cheer, though whether any gameplay changes will accompany the design change remains unclear.

Additionally, the seasonal festivities will offer highly detailed new holowear for Pikachu and Crustle, with either a Santa hat or chef’s outfit option for most other fighters. New outfits will be available for trainers as well, alongside new stickers and a new homepage.