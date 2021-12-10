When is the release date for Metal: Hellsinger?

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-driven fast-paced first-person shooter. It comes from developer The Outsiders. This development team, based in Sweden, is comprised of industry veterans from DICE, Avalanche, Starbreeze, Machine Games, and even Guerilla Games. With such a variety of talent, the independent project holds promise for fans of the genre. When can you play Metal: Hellsinger?

Metal: Hellsinger releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at some point during 2022. We don’t have a specific date yet, but we can expect updates within the coming months.

As a rhythm based first-person shooter, players can expect the action to be tied to the game’s soundtrack. As expected, Metal: Hellsinger’s tracklist is comprised of heavy metal music. Confirmed artists include Archy Enemy, Refused, INVSN, Black Crown Initiate, and Soilwork.

Metal: Hellsinger is The Outsiders’ first official release. They had a game in development by the name of Darkborn, which they cancelled in 2020. It was a first person action

We will update the article when an official release date is revealed.