When is the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the next chapter in the fan-favorite JRPG series by Monolift Soft and Nintendo, and it may be launching soon than you were expecting.

The third entry in the massive JRPG franchise will be launching sometime this September for the Nintendo Switch. The trailer released today was a quick glimpse into this sci-fi/fantasy world.

The world is in a tense mood as the video from the Nintendo Direct showcased two factions at war, and giant robots amassing on the fields of this world once more. From the gameplay shown, we can expect large landscapes and gorgeous vistas (that are slightly understated by the Switch’s lack of power but c’est la vie).

We’ll be playing as Naoh and Mio, who are “amid turmoil” between Keves and Agnus, two hostile nations who are likely at war. There will be six characters from both locations, who will, according to Nintendo’s press release, “take part in a grand tale with ‘life’ as its central theme.” Nintendo also confirmed that this game will “connect the futures of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.”

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

If this game receives great reviews like the last few Xenoblade Chronicles games, let’s hope this entry gets some love from The Game Awards this year.

What we do know is that Xenoblade Chronicles will be launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch this September. Let’s hope it doesn’t get delayed.