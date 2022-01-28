A notable Pokémon many players will want to look for in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the Hisuian Zorua. Hisuian Zorua was revealed during the Pokémon Legends: Arceus marketing campaign and many fans are eager to see Zorua’s unique design, wanting to catch it for themselves. If you have the game, now’s your chance to catch it. But you’ll need to find it. In this guide, we cover where to catch Hisuian Zorua in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can only find Hisuian Zorua in a single location in Pokémon Legends. You’ll need to reach the end of the game to find it and unlock the Alabaster Icelands. When you arrive, you’ll need to reach the underground portion of this map, which you can do by making it to the center of a large hole in the Bonechill Wastes. When you reach the underground, there’s a chance you could see Hisuian Zorua wandering around this area. It’s a Normal and Ghost-type Pokémon, making it weak to Dark-type moves, but it doesn’t take too much damage from Bug and Poison-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After capturing Hisuian Zorua, all you have to do is level it up to 30, and it can evolve into Hisuian Zoroark. It is also a Normal and Ghost-type Pokémon.