Where to farm Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Somber Smithing Stones are what you will need to upgrade your rare and more powerful weapons in Elden Ring. If you find a boss or special weapon you want to upgrade and take with you through the game, you’ll need to find Somber Smithing Stones at a reliable location, but they are rare. In this guide, we detail where you can go to farm Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

The best location is the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. You can find this area in the Lirunia, which unlocks after defeating Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle. You’ll need to go north of the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace, which you find after completing this area. You’ll want to head directly north and look for the caves on the side of the mountains, next to the lake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, head inside the cave and down the elevator. You’ll reach a site of grace you can activate and use it as a fast travel point to return to here whenever you want to come back. Throughout the cave, you’ll find multiple Smithing Stones, along with the Somber Smithing Stones, all over. Once you clear the cave, you can return to the top, rest at the site of grace, and repeat it.