Where to find all the Shrine of the Crazed Earl Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Crazy Earl is one of the many staples of the Borderlands series. He is so popular that he even gets his own shrine in the Wonderlands. The Shrine of the Crazed Earl is a powerful shrine that grants you a 10% increase to all your Moon Orb gains. That is going to be great during the endgame. Of course, before you can get this buff you need to collect all the Shrine Pieces. Here is where you can find all the Shrine of the Crazed Earl Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Piece #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first piece is perhaps the easiest to obtain. Before you can collect any of the pieces, however, it is worth noting that you need to complete the Karnok’s Wall section of the game and reach the final part of the Overworld to start collecting the pieces. From Karnok’s Wall, go to the back left section of the desert to find a dungeon. Complete the dungeon encounter to obtain the Shrine Piece.

Piece #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Shrine Piece will actually lead you to the third. From Karnok’s Wall, go to the left side of the desert. You will find a dungeon that connects to a cliff with an invisible bridge. Complete the dungeon to obtain the second Shrine Piece.

Piece #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After collecting the second Shrine Piece, make your way across the invisible bridge. You will find a geyser. Hop on the geyser and it will launch you over to another cliff with a dungeon. Complete the dungeon to obtain the third Shrine Piece.

Piece #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Shrine Piece is to the left of Karnok’s Wall as well. Find the cyclops standing next to the wall made of popcorn. Talk to the cyclops to get a quest. Complete the cyclops’ quest and he will clear the popcorn wall so you can obtain the last Shrine Piece.