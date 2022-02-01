Enamorus is the fourth Force of Nature legendary Pokémin, and it’s making its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon, and you’ll have the chance to catch it as you progress the rest of the story for Pokémon Legends. You can catch it at a certain time in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover where to find and catch Enamorus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll catch Enamorus during the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request, which you receive after completing the primary story by defeating Volo on top of Mount Coronet. You then need to complete the request On the Trial of Giratina, where you’ll have to find and capture the legendary Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon. The Incarnate Forces of Hisui will become available after that.

Before you can hunt down Enamorus, you’ll need to catch Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. You can find them in Obsidian Fieldlands, the Cobalt Coastlands, and then the Alabaster Icelands, respectively. Upon finding them and returning to Cogita, you’ll learn about Enamorus. Then, it will begin spawning at the Crimson Mirelands.

You can find Enamorus running around the Scarlet Bog, right at the center of the map. Like the previous Forces of Nature legendaries, when you attempt to get close to Enamorus, it will run away, forcing you to catch up to it and avoid the tornadoes it sends at you. After stunning it, you can throw a Pokémon at it to begin combat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After capturing Enamorus, you can return to Cogita, and you’ll have completed the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request.