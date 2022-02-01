Where to find and catch Heatran in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Heatran is one of the many legendary Pokémon that makes its return in Legends: Arceus. Heatran is the molten Pokémon that guards the Iron Plate. Capturing this Pokémon is no easy task. Be prepared and get ready for a fight to remember. Here is how you find and catch Heatran in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where to find Heatran

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to get your hands on Heatran until after you have beaten the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. After you beat the main story, Volo will give you a new mission to discover the whereabouts of the other plates. One of these plates lies in the volcano on Firespit Island. After getting the missions for each of the plates, head to Firespit Island. Once you arrive, Irida and Iscan will follow you into the volcano. Inside, you will find Heatran waiting for you.

How to catch Heatran

Screenshot by Gamepur

The battle against Heatran can be a bit tricky. Make sure to bring a water-type Pokémon with you to help weaken it. Heatran will start off having a shield around it that will prevent you from initiating a battle. Pick up the mud around the area and throw it at Heatran while avoiding its attacks. After Heatran is hit a few times, the shield will go down and you will be able to initiate a battle. After that, it is as simple as weakening Heatran and catching it. Be sure to bring plenty of Ultra Balls, after all, Heatran is level 70.