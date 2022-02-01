Where to find and catch Regigigas in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find multiple legendary Pokémon throughout your travels in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Many of these Pokémon are tied to quests and objectives you need to complete work as you work through the main story. However, they don’t unlock until a certain point, so you’ll need to reach this point in your journey. If you’re on the lookout for Regigigas, you’ll need to find it for a specific objective in the game, The Plate of Snowpoint Temple. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find and catch Regigigas in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you go looking for Regigigas, you’ll need to make sure you’ve gone through the story to battle against Dialga and Palkia on the top of Mount Coronet. After defeating them both, the next step in your journey is to begin looking for the last remaining plates that you’ve been completing as you’ve met the many Noble Pokémon in Hisui. Regigigas will be waiting for you at the Snowpoint Temple.

You can find the Snowpoint Temple at the very northern part of Alabaster Icelands, right above the Pearl Settlement. You fast travel to the Pearl Settlement to make your life easier. When you arrive inside the temple, follow the path to the top, except when you reach the stairs, take a right. You’ll arrive at a mysterious door that you can unlock, and behind it will be Regigigas.

Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Fighting-type moves, and no Ghost-type attacks harm it. Thankfully, while battling Regigigas, even if you defeat it, the Pokémon will reappear, and you can try to catch it again. Once you have it, you’ll have completed the mission and you can work on the other plates hidden throughout Hisui.