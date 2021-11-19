Where to find Dusk Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Certain Pokémon in the Pokémon games are going to need specific items to evolve into their evolutions. The Dusk Stone is one of these items, and you’ll be able to find it in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There’s a specific way you’ll need to find this item, though. Here’s what you need to know about finding a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to acquire the Dusk Stone by catching a Pokémon that has the Pickup ability. The Pickup ability is a unique ability that, while you’re out exploring, your Pokémon will randomly grab items as it’s progressing through the game. For us, we were able to capture a Pachirisu that had this ability, and while we were exploring the game, it grabbed it for us.

Once you have the item off the Pokémon, you’ll need to take it off them to ensure they can continue picking up other items during your adventure. You’ll also be able to find the Dusk Stone by finding it in the Wayward Cave, the Galactic Warehouse, and on Victory Road. However, the Pickup ability is the best way to consistently acquire multiple Dusk Stones during your adventure, but it can be challenging to predict because it is random.