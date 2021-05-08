Where to find Finest Fish in Resident Evil Village – Golden Fish Location

During Resident Evil Village’s campaign, players will be able to cook up some meals and eat them for various benefits, if they can track down all the ingredients that they need. Some ingredients are rarer than others and can be quite hard to get.

Finest Fish is one of the harder-to-find ingredients and will require players to get quite a bit of the way through the campaign. The Finest Fish can actually be found near the Lone Road, where players will end up after escaping from the vampiric clutches of Castle Dimitrescu.

While players can access this general area quite early in the game, they will not have the tools they need to get to the Finest Fish until they deal with Mordeau. Mordeau is a later game boss and can be found in the Drowned Houses area. While dealing with him, players will need to cross the reservoir and will need to get a crank. This crank will be needed to lower a draw bridge on the right side of the Lone Road, giving players access to a jetty and a boat.

They can then take the boat south to another jetty, jump out and head around a rock to the left where they will find a small pool. In the pool they will discover a golden fish that they can shoot, gaining some Finest Fish in the process.

They can use the Finest Fish to make some Sarmale de Peste which will increase their movement speed. This is incredibly useful in a game where things tend to chase you a lot.