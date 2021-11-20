Where to find Glameow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Pokémon you’ll need to hunt down if you want to complete your PokéDex in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The more Pokémon you encounter, the easier it becomes to capture them as you can find their habitat. For those on the hunt for Glameow, here’s what you need to know about finding it in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that Glameow is a Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusive. It is not available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. If you have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and you want to catch this Pokémon, you’ll need to reach out to another player who Pokémon Shining Pearl and is willing to trade with you for the Pokémon.

There are a handful of locations you can find Glameow in Pokémon Shining Pearl. You can primarily find it throughout the Grand Underground, along with its evolved form, Purugly. You can also encounter Glameow on Routes 218 and 222 by wandering around in the tall grass. You can also breed a Glameow if you place a male and female Purugly in the Pokémon Nursery. When you return, you’ll find that they left you an egg, and after walking around with one long enough, it’ll hatch and become a Glameow.