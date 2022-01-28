The Magmarizer is one of many evolution items you’ll need to find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s a valuable item you can use to evolve your Pokémon into their final forms, namely Magmar into Magmortar. For those who are on their way to complete the entirety of the Pokémon Legends Pokédex, you’ll want to make sure you go out of your way to pick this one up. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Magmarizer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a few ways you can go about acquiring a Magmarizer. The quickest method is through the Trading Post, which you can find in Jubilife Village. When you reach the Trading Post, you’ll want to exchange your Merit Points for a Magmarizer, which costs 1,400 Merit Points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can earn Merit Points by finding Satchels as you explore the world. These are the Satchels of Pokémon trainers who have fainted while they were exploring their world, so you’ll want to make sure the internet is turned on for your Nintendo Switch to find them. The more Satchels you see in the wild, you earn more Merits Points.

Once you have a Magmarizer, you’re one step closer to evolving Magmar into Magmortar. You can find a Magby, Magmar’s starting form, in Cobalt Coastlands at Firespit Island.