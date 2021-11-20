Where to find Nature Mints in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Nature Mints are an important item in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They allow you to change the nature of a Pokémon, depending on the type of mint that you use. The nature of a Pokémon can impact their stats, and for true min/max parties, you will want to have the correct nature for each Pokémon in your group. This could lead to a valuable improvement in their stats.

The bad news is that you won’t be able to get them until you have cleared the game and are in the post-game portion of content. To get Nature Mints, players will need to make their way to the Battle Part after they have completed the main story. Here, they can earn Battle Points.

Players can visit the Battle Park shop where they will be able to buy Nature Mints for 50 Battle Points per mint. Once you have the mint, you can just give it to the Pokémon that you wish to change.

To check the nature of a Pokémon, open the menu and select the Pokémon tab. Click on the party member you wish to examine and select Check Summary. Tab over one page using right on the D-Pad and the first line will tell you what kind of nature the Pokémon has.