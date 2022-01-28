Oran berries are an essential that you’ll need to acquire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus if you want to craft potions to heal your Pokémon in the wild. You can also use these berries to distract Pokémon while attempting to sneak up on them. You can find Oran berries reasonably early on, and knowing how to locate them is important. Here’s where to find Oran Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can typically find them in the trees as you’re exploring the game. You can identify a tree is an Oran berry tree based on the colors of the berries hanging from it. You’ll want to look for some that have a light blue color, with a pale underside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find an Oran berry tree, make sure to select any of your Pokémon in your roster, highlight the tree, and then toss your Pokémon at it. They will automatically attack the tree to shake it loose, causing the Oran berries to fall so you can pick them up. You should pick them up automatically.

You’ll want to find these resources out in the wild regularly. Alternatively, you can also pick up these items in town in Jubilife Village, but you’ll have to pay for them.