Where to Find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

If you’re on the hunt for Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves, let us make things easier for you. These flowers are not only stunningly beautiful but also play a significant role in the game. In this article, we’ll show you exactly where to find Pecock Flowers and how to use them.

The Best Place to Get Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

The best place to collect Pecok Flowers is the Taoyuan Vile. This small village is located to the northwest of Jinzhou, the game’s main city. Aside from that, you will also be able to find these flowers near the Central Plains.

There, you’ll find three Resonance Beacons, with the closest one to Jinzhou being the Huanglong-Central Plains Resonance Beacon, located just to the left of the main northern road of Jinzhou.

When you’re exploring Taoyuan Vile in Wuthering Waves, make sure to search the grass fields that line the paths cutting through the town. Generally, you can find one or two Pecok Flowers in each field, allowing you to collect around six if you thoroughly comb the area. Like all resources in the game, Pecok Flowers respawn every 24 hours.

It’s important to note that Rover will need more than just Pecok Flowers to ascend. You’ll also require a Mysterious Code, obtainable by reaching level three with the Casket Delivery vendor in Jinzhou City.

Other Locations

In the Central Plains, you can find Pecok Flowers in several locations:

Tiderise Cliff: There are a few Pecok Flowers located south of this region. Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou: You can also buy Pecok Flowers for 3000 Shell Credits each. Central Plains: You can find 5 Pecok Flowers around the Central Plains. To reach this location, take the North exit of Jinzhou City and then head East. Misty Coast: There are 5 Pecok Flowers in the ocean directly East of Desorock Highland.

What Are Pecok Flowers?

Pecok Flowers are a vital resource in Wuthering Waves that act as the ascension material for Resonators like Jiyan, Encore, and Rover.

Character Rank 2 (40-50) Rank 3 (50-60) Rank 4 (60-70) Jiyan 4 Pecok Flowers 8 Pecok Flowers 12 Pecok Flowers Encore 4 Pecok Flowers 8 Pecok Flowers 12 Pecok Flowers Rover (Spectro) 4 Pecok Flowers 8 Pecok Flowers 12 Pecok Flowers Rover (Havoc) 4 Pecok Flowers 8 Pecok Flowers 12 Pecok Flowers

