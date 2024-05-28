Pecok Flower in Wuthering Waves in Taoyuan Vile
Screenshot by Gamepur
Category:
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves

Where to Find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

Here you'll learn exactly where to find Pecock Flowers and how to use them.
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: May 28, 2024 05:25 pm

If you’re on the hunt for Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves, let us make things easier for you. These flowers are not only stunningly beautiful but also play a significant role in the game. In this article, we’ll show you exactly where to find Pecock Flowers and how to use them.

The Best Place to Get Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

The best place to collect Pecok Flowers is the Taoyuan Vile. This small village is located to the northwest of Jinzhou, the game’s main city. Aside from that, you will also be able to find these flowers near the Central Plains.

Pecock Flowers in Wuthering Waves in the Village
Screenshot by Gamepur

There, you’ll find three Resonance Beacons, with the closest one to Jinzhou being the Huanglong-Central Plains Resonance Beacon, located just to the left of the main northern road of Jinzhou.

When you’re exploring Taoyuan Vile in Wuthering Waves, make sure to search the grass fields that line the paths cutting through the town. Generally, you can find one or two Pecok Flowers in each field, allowing you to collect around six if you thoroughly comb the area. Like all resources in the game, Pecok Flowers respawn every 24 hours.

It’s important to note that Rover will need more than just Pecok Flowers to ascend. You’ll also require a Mysterious Code, obtainable by reaching level three with the Casket Delivery vendor in Jinzhou City.

Other Locations

Pecok Flower Locations in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Central Plains, you can find Pecok Flowers in several locations:

  1. Tiderise Cliff: There are a few Pecok Flowers located south of this region.
  2. Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou: You can also buy Pecok Flowers for 3000 Shell Credits each.
  3. Central Plains: You can find 5 Pecok Flowers around the Central Plains. To reach this location, take the North exit of Jinzhou City and then head East.
  4. Misty Coast: There are 5 Pecok Flowers in the ocean directly East of Desorock Highland.

What Are Pecok Flowers?

Pecok Flowers are a vital resource in Wuthering Waves that act as the ascension material for Resonators like Jiyan, Encore, and Rover. 

CharacterRank 2 (40-50)Rank 3 (50-60)Rank 4 (60-70)
Jiyan4 Pecok Flowers8 Pecok Flowers12 Pecok Flowers
Encore4 Pecok Flowers8 Pecok Flowers12 Pecok Flowers
Rover (Spectro)4 Pecok Flowers8 Pecok Flowers12 Pecok Flowers
Rover (Havoc)4 Pecok Flowers8 Pecok Flowers12 Pecok Flowers
Author
Davi Braid