Where to find Pichu in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pichu is one of the most popular electric-type pokémon. This adorable pokémon is extremely hard to catch and will take a little bit of patience if you want to get your hands on one. Luckily, Pichu can be found early in the game. Here is where you can find Pichu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pichu can be found in the first area you go to in the game, the Obsidian Fieldlands. Of course, you will need to wait a little bit before you can get your hands on the pokémon. After you have completed the tutorial, you will come back to the Obsidian Fieldlands and be able to roam freely about. Head southwest of the camp to where the pokéball marker on the map above is.

Pichu spawns in the location indicated above. This pokémon is a rare spawn and likes to appear around the trees and rocks in the area. Be careful when approaching Pichu since it will run away very quickly. It is best to crouch and slowly make your way over to Pichu so you don’t get caught.