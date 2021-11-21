Where to find Riolu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Riolu, the pre-evolution of Lucario, is hidden in the world of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This sought-after fighting and steel type will take a little while to reach, but those who want to add Lucario to their roster will want to take the time to get Riolu. Here is where you can find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on Riolu, you will need to reach Canalave City. Once there, talk to the sailor to catch a ride to Iron Island. There is a cave on the island that you will need to go inside. After entering the cave, start by taking the stairs on the right. This will lead to another room with an elevator at the end. Take the elevator down and you will find another two sets of stairs. Take the stairs on the left.

At the bottom of the stairs, you will find a well-dressed NPC named Riley. After helping Riley rid Iron Island of Team Galatic’s presence, he will gift you an egg. Take a stroll with the egg for a while and when it hatches, you will have your own Riolu.