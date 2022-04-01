Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Sunfang Oasis in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ancient Obelisks are just one of the many types of collectible challenges that you can complete in each area of the Wonderlands. Obelisks are challenges that require you to survive waves of enemies until a miniboss appears. Defeat a miniboss and the reward will be yours. Almost every location in the game has one of these obelisks hidden somewhere within it. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Sunfang Oasis in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Sunfang Oasis is a late-game area that you won’t reach until you have completed the Son of a Witch quest in the game. Once you complete this quest, you will have access to the final section of the Overworld. Sunfang Oasis is to the left after leaving Karnok’s Wall. After entering Sunfang Oasis, Follow the path to the large palm tree and make a left. Go down the hill and make a right. Go to the bottom left corner of the map. There is a long pathway here that leads to some ruins that contain the obelisk.

This obelisk will have you fight multiple waves of Coiled enemies. Make sure to bring gear that deals poison damage to take care of their armor and electric damage for their shields. Once you have defeated enough of them, the miniboss will be a cyclops named Oculus. Oddly enough, only Oculus’ body counts for the challenge. His eye does not. Once you defeat his body the challenge will be completed.