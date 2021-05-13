Where to find the deed for Dysert Trade Post in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Illuminating Event

The Dysert Trade Post in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC is one of the several locations you can acquire in Ireland. You’ll need these trading posts to increase the number of exotic resources coming into Dublin to increase the city’s renown and trading opportunities. The more trade contracts you complete for Azar, the more weapons, armor, and cosmetics you’ll be able to unlock.

Where to find and clear the Dysert Trade Post

You can find the Dysert Trade Post in Ulster, in the northwest region. It’s a rather large outpost with several guards protecting the entire area. You’ll have to clear them out before looking into what happened with the deed. We recommend starting at the center of the trade post, and then working your way to the outside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve finished clearing the trade post, return to the central area, and you find a note. It’ll lead you to where the bandits took the deed and where you need to go to grab it. The note is behind a breakable wall, protected by vases. You can break those using your melee weapon and find the note stuck in a wall with a knife.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the deed for the Dysert Trade Post

The note in the wall details that the bandits took the deed to Malin Head. You can find it to the northwest of your position, right off the coast of Ireland. There’s a small bandit camp that you do not have to clear, but it makes it a bit easier to find the deed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless of how you handle the bandits at the camp, the deed is inside a chest that you can open at any time. It does not contain a key. Once you have the deed, return to Dysert Trade Post, and open it up. You can now start stacking the exotic resource Books and trade them with Azar.