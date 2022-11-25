Earth Power is one of the several moves you can teach your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it in the form of a TM, and you’ll want to find it at least once to unlock the chance to begin crafting it at a TM Machine at your leisure. You have more opportunities to craft it for yourself, but you will need specific resources to make it and give it to your Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Earth Power TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Earth Power TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the easier locations to find an Earth Power TM is in the Asado Desert. However, you do need to wait until you unlock the climbing ability for your mount. You can progress through the Path of Legends story with Arven. Unfortunately, the Titan holding this ability is the False Dragon, easily the toughest Titan of the ones available, so you might be unable to locate this TM until your Pokémon reach level 50.

When you unlock the climbing ability for your mount, make your way to Cascarrafa, and go to the northwest. You want to seek out the large hill closest to the city in this direction and climb to the top. You should find the Earth Power TM when you reach the peak of this location, and you can freely give it to any Pokémon on your team. Now that you’ve captured it once, you can craft it at a TM Machine.

It will cost 10,000 LP, five Silicobra Sand, three Shellos Mucus, and three Barboach Slime for you to craft this item. You’ll likely want to make multiple copies of this item for your team.