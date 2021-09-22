Where to find the Feather Hat in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Hats are one of the many collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Some of them are easy to find, while others can prove to be quite difficult. One of the more difficult ones to find is the Feather Hat. While it won’t get you upgrades or amazing new gear, the hat will look cute on your Rot Spirits. Surprisingly, it won’t fall off either. Here is where you find the Feather Hat.

Feather Hat location

After progressing far enough into the Rusu Mountain area of the game, you will fight the Wood Knight boss. After this boss fight, Rusu’s home will be cleared of corruption and you will be free to take a look around. Take a look in the direction that Rusu is facing to find two holes in a large stone. Head through one of the holes to the open area on the other side. Within this area is the set of gears in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Have the Rot Spirits interact with the center gear to move it into place. After that, shoot the crystal to get them to rotate. You only need to rotate them once to get the platform in place. Use the ledges to the left to jump up on the platform and across the gap to the other side. Make a left and use the lift to get across the next gap. Now comes the time for some tricky archery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shoot the flower in the image above to be pulled over to it. Quickly turn to see another flower close by that can be shot. Shoot that flower as well to get pulled the rest of the way across the gap. When you land, you will see a treasure chest. Open the chest to obtain the Feather Hat.