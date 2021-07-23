Where to find the Justin ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards

The recent update in Roblox Wacky Wizards saw the addition of a Justin ingredient to the game. Inspired by Justin “Justie” Kroma from popular YouTube channel LankyBox, Justin Ingredient is a secret item that is required to brew newly added Lanky Potion. Players who consume the Lanky potion will turn into Justin appearance-wise.

How to get Justin ingredient

Image via Roblox Corporation

In order to acquire Justin ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head over to the cave that is home to Oz the Wizard.

Move towards the hedge near the entrance of the cave.

Go inside the hedge, and adjust your viewing camera in such a way, that allows you to see the interior of hedge.

Once done, zoom in on the ground, and you’ll see a small rock with a smiley face on it.

The small rock is the Justin ingredient, so simply pick it up, and you are good to go.

Head back to the brewing cauldron and use the Justin ingredient to craft the Lanky potion. Once done, the Lanky potion will appear in your potion book, and you can consume it by clicking on the cauldron. If you ever need Justin ingredient again, you can simply repeat the process to grab one.