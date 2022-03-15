Where to find the Plasma Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The Find the Markers experience within Roblox has been growing with each passing update. The game asks players to solve puzzles, complete obstacles courses, and sometimes just look around to find a whopping number of markers, such as the Plasma Marker, hidden across the map.

The Plasma Marker itself is actually relatively easy to grab, if you know where it’s at. First, players will want to head into the factory, located to the left of the wooden house near the spawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second room of the factory is a belt — hop onto it and jump into the receiving box at the end to find a hidden basement. In this basement, find the toy rocket located in the far corner and run up to it to transfer to Mars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in Mars, look for a small outpost with a bubble-like roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t head in: instead, you’ll want to stand next to the stairs and use shift-lock to sidle in between steps. Doing so will allow your character to fall below, into a hidden area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the new area, look to the left — players will see multiple barely-there pink lasers blocking the Plasma Marker. They’ll need to bypass these lasers with some deft moves. It’s recommended to use shift-lock for this area to carefully navigate past this obby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If that’s too much to ask, look at the left wall and shift-lock, then move down the wall while staying as close as possible. You’ll need to jump three times to get past the lasers, and it’s the easiest route to take. Failure just resets you back to the beginning of the laser puzzle, so there isn’t much time lost with failure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Plasma Marker is that simple — reset your character through the pause menu to get out, and relish finding the rare Plasma Marker!