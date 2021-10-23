Where to find the secret in The Briefing chapter of House of Ashes

There are secrets hidden all throughout The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. There are a total of 50 secrets to uncover throughout the game. There is only one secret to be found in the first chapter, The Briefing, and it is hidden under a coffee cup.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Smell the sand in the air and feel the heat on your back as you are introduced to the characters you will switch between in this dark tale. It takes a little while, but after a few introductions and an awkward meeting with a guy working out to some loud music, you will be in the briefing room.

You will gain control of Eric twice while in this room, so don’t worry if you miss the collectible during the first time. Before the briefing begins, you will be able to walk around and take a look at the notes in the room. Head over to the tables behind Clarice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find a coffee cup covering a document. Interact with it and move the coffee cup out of the way to reveal the secret. After the briefing, you will have another opportunity to pick this secret up while Clarice is downloading the data.