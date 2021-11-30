Where to find the Splash Plate in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Powering up your moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is useful in any battle, and the Splash Plate can provide that when attached with a water-type pocket monster.

You’ll find the Splash Plate south of Sandgem Town on Route 220. It’s located nearby your starting town in the southwest area of the Sinnoh region. Before you venture out, make sure you have the Surf hidden move. You’ll need to go to Celestic Town and get the ability from the elder.

When you arrive in Sandgem Town, go down until you find a beach. Now, use Surf to get onto the water. Move past the annoying kids who block your path and go down the left section of the route. You’ll be facing a lot of Tentacool and Wingull in this area, so use some repels if you have them to alleviate their annoyance.

Now, keep going down the section until you see two ladies with pink hairbands swimming together. Go south from them and get on the beach. You should see a triangular-shaped rockface. Run down the beach until you see the Splash Plate waiting for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Splash Plate will boost your water-type attacks to a Pokémon in your party. It can also change Arceus’ type to water.