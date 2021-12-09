Where to find the Threat Sensor Mjolnir Suit upgrade in Halo Infinite

The Threat Sensor is one of the upgrades to Master Chief’s Mjolnir suit that you can find in the campaign. This upgrade gives you a new tool that can sense enemies through walls even if they are invisible. It is extremely useful when fighting Chak’ Lok. Here is where you can find the Threat Sensor in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you unlock the open-world aspect of Halo Infinite, you can finally travel to a few new locations. One of the locations you can travel to is The Tower. This location is home to the boss Chak’ Lok and where you will find the Threat Sensor. Take a look at the map above for the location. You can easily get here after flying the Pelican over from Outpost Tremonious.

Once you reach The Tower, you will need to use your grappling hook to scale over the walls. There are plenty of enemies to fight inside so be prepared. Once you stop the lockdown, you will be tasked with opening the gravity lift to get inside the upper area. Activate the gravity lift and at the top, you will find a dead spartan that has the Threat Sensor upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Threat Sensor can be placed in the same equipment slot as the grappleshot. When you activate it, you throw out a small sensor that pulses to reveal hidden enemies. Upgrading the Threat Sensor allows you to see hidden enemy health bars, decrease the cooldown, and throw out multiple sensors at once.