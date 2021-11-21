Where to find Vulpix in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl contain many Pokémon for you to catch and add to your collection. Many of them are specific favorites for a lot of Pokémon fans. For many, Vulpix is their favorite, especially if they can evolve it into Ninetales. But before you can do that, you need to find it. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you need to go to find Vulpix in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that Vulpix is a Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusive encounter. You’ll only be able to catch it in the wild in this game. If you’re playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, that means you won’t be able to find it in the wild. You’ll need to reach out to a person playing Shining Pearl to see if they’ll trade it to you.

When you’re ready to search for Vulpix in Pokémon Shining Pearl, you do have to wait a long time to find it. Vulpix only begins to spawn in your game when you receive your National PokéDex. That means you need to complete the game and finish your Sinnoh PokéDex. When you’ve done that, you need to find Vulpix in the Grand Underground. It spawns in the caves with lava, caves with sand, caves with canyons, and the Typhlo Cavern. If you’re having trouble finding it, make sure to fill it with Fire-type Pokémon Statues to increase your chances of finding a Fire-type Pokéon.