Where to get Cheri Berries in Pokémon Legends Arceus

There are several berries you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These items are helpful to potentially distract certain Pokémon, or you might need to complete a specific request provided to you by another NPC in the world. A berry you might need to find is the Cheri Berry. If you’re not looking to turn it in for a request, you can expect to use it in the wild to distract Pokémon before you catch them. In this guide, we cover where you can find Cheri Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Similar to Oran Berries, you can find Cheri Berries hanging from trees. You can typically find them in the Obsidian Fieldlands region, usually in the center of the map, around Deertrack Path, Deertrach Heights, and Tidewater Dam.

Cheri Berries are distinct from other berry trees because of their tree and berry color. The Cheri Berries will be orange on top with a white bottom, and the trees they’re hanging from with a dark blue. If you this tree, you’ll know you’ve discovered a Cheri Berry, and you can use your Pokémon to acquire them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll typically receive anywhere from two to three berries from the trees. Therefore, you may need to rotate through several tree spawns before getting enough. If you want the spawns to reset, return to your base camp, enter Jubilife Village, and return to Obsidian Fieldlands.