Where to get the Explorer’s Kit in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Explorer’s Kit is an essential tool that you’ll need in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With it, you’ll be able to explore the Grand Underground, where you can locate dozens of Pokémon you usually couldn’t find in your game. In addition, you can expect to discover several Pokémon that generally wouldn’t appear in other locations. Here’s what you need to know about obtaining your Explorer’s Kit in your game.

You can find the Explorer’s Kit in both games at the exact location. You’ll need first to reach Eterna City. You’ll be able to do this after you defeat the first Gym Leader, Roark, in Oreburgh City. After you’ve done that, you’ll be able to progress further in the game. When you reach Eterna City, all you have to do is find the Pokémon Center location and visit the house to its right. Instead, you’ll be able to speak with an old man who can offer it to you.

Once you have the Explorer’s Kit, you can visit the Grand Underground. You can find the Explorer’s Kit in your bag underneath the Key Items tab. The massive area features plenty of Pokémon for you to capture. Each region of this area has mirrored area in the above location. So if you want to visit a specific part of the Grand Underground, you’ll want to use the Explorer’s Kit in the location above it. When you use it