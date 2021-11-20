Where to get the Works Key in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Early on in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will visit a town called Floaroma. Here, you will find a small child in need of some help, as Team Galactic appears to be laying siege to the Windworks and her dad is trapped there.

If you head east along the road in town you will come to the Windworks and will need to battle the grunt outside. Beating him will cause him to retreat inside, locking the door behind him. After that, you will need to get the Works Key to gain entry. The retreating grunt will tell you that his two buddies have one, but he doesn’t mean the two grunts just across the bridge.

Make your way back to the center of town, into the field of flowers, and make your way up to the northwest where you will find a small gap between some trees.

Walk through this gap and you will find two more Team Galactic grunts trying to bully someone and steal his honey. You will need to battle both of them and they will run away.

Once that is done, they will drop the Works Key, and you can return to the Windworks and gain entry. Inside, you will need to fight some more grunts and the Team Galactic Commander Mars. She will use a Zubat and a Purrgly. It’s not a tough fight, but the Purrgly will have plenty of health for this point in the game.