Where to Watch The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play – Date, Time & Stream

It’s finally the release month of the much-anticipated part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII remake project, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Players will need to stay tuned for the special State of Play for the game that was announced in the Sony State of Play.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will start right after the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, with the party having escaped Midgar. Fans hoping to get an early look can tune into the special State of Play event, and learn about their next adventure in the beloved story of FF7.

When & Where to Watch The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play will take place on February 6, 2024. Below is the start time for each region.

North America: 3:00 pm PST/ 4:30 pm MST/ 5:30 pm CST/ 6:30 pm EST

3:00 pm PST/ 4:30 pm MST/ 5:30 pm CST/ 6:30 pm EST UK/Ire: 11:30pm GMT

11:30pm GMT Europe : 12:30am CET/ 1:30am EET

: 12:30am CET/ 1:30am EET Asia/Ociania: 8:30am JST/7:30am AWST/ 110:30am AEDT

The State of Play will be viewable from all the normal streaming locations such as YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok under PlayStation’s official channels.

What Will be Featured in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play

At this time, there has been no hard confirmations about the expected details for the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play, but early teasers can help inform fans of the games. It is like we will get an extended look at the combat system of the next installment, as well as potential glimpses at new areas outside of Midgar.

There is also the possibility fans will get a look at characters debuting in Rebirth, including Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind. Both characters have featured prominently in recent social media posts, with fans dazzled by the updated, sleek designs for each character. Vincent in particular has garnered a good deal of attention, as his English voice has been brought to life by Critical Role’s own Matt Mercer.

With so much to look forward to in this state of play, fans wanting to learn more about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won’t want to miss out when the State of Play goes live this evening.