FFVII Fans Speculate PS6 Part 3 Release With PS5 ‘Entering the Latter Stage of its Life Cycle’

The second part of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is almost here – but Sony’s announcement that the PS5 is “entering the latter stage of its life” has fans anxious. Many are wondering if the third installment will be released on yet another console.

Sony has recently commented on the drop in PS5 sales stating that the gaming console is entering its later half of its life span, making those who have recently gotten their hands on one more than a bit frustrated. Sony has also stated that they “do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year.” While no news of a PlayStation 6 has been made, PlayStation gamers are wondering if there will be talks of a PS6 within the next few years. Final Fantasy VII fans are now starting to guess what this means for the game’s future.

Fans Express Worry Over Possible PS6 Announcement

When the first part of the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Remake, was released it came at the end of the PS4’s life span and just a few months before the release of the PS5. This left many frustrated as fans were forced to buy the new console if they wanted to play the DLC that was soon to follow. Combined with the fact that finding a PS5 to purchase at the time was equivalent to finding the Golden Ticket to Wanka’s Chocolate Factory, gamers were upset and frustrated. At least the PS4 players could get a free PS5 digital upgrade of the game if they could get a hold of a PS5.

Players are now speculating that history will repeat itself, the a possible PS6 launch requiring players to shill out more cash to finish the new FFVII storyline. Mike_Wahlberg on Reddit shares the same sentiment with most players with them hoping “they will do what they did with Remake having a PS4 and 5 versions and just release it on PS5 and PS6 with a free digital upgrade eventually for the PS5 disc owners.”

Additionally, players such as Reddit user air_flair have expressed buying “a PS4 for Remake and a PS5 for Rebirth.” The bottom line is that no one really wants to buy a new console for the last game of the trilogy or have to fight scalpers to get a hold of a console to play the last game – especially if they were just barely able to get a PS5. For now, FFVII fans are bracing themselves and are hoping for the best outcome.