There are six classes for you to pick from in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. When you start the game, you’ll have to pick one of these classes to play, and for rest of that campaign, that class is your character’s primary role. A class determines your character’s Class Feat, Skill Tree, and preferred stats for the rest of the game. Which class should you play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

It all comes down to playstyle and whether you’re playing with friends. Some classes are better at going through the entire campaign by themselves, such as the Clawbringer or the Brr-Zerker. These classes are a bit tankier than the other choices, making them more robust in combat and more challenging to defeat. We recommend choosing one of these if you’re playing by yourself. Still, they’re not the end-all, be-all choices for a solo campaign, especially if you’re a veteran Borderlands player who prefers to deal heavy critical hit damage.

For those who are more accustomed to Borderlands games and prefer the damage-focused characters, you’ll want to consider the Stabbomancer or Spellshot. The Stabbomancer is the rogue of the game, capable of using a stealth ability and dealing high critical hit damage. The Spellshot prefers to fight from afar, relying on its spells than consistently using their guns. However, these classes are a bit weaker than the others.

When it comes to jumping online with other players, nearly all classes are efficient choices. For the harder difficulty option, Intense, you’ll want to make sure someone in your party has a frontline class, like the Clawbringer or the Brr-Zerker, and then a handful of damaging classes, such as the Graveborn, Stabbomancer, Spellshot, or Spore Warden. The Graveborn is extremely effective in a party but a risky choice for a solo campaign because it relies on using its health for many of its abilities.

We recommend carefully considering your options when playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and discussing the choices with your friends if you’re jumping into the campaign with a full party.