Which starter should you choose in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Picking a starter is one of the most important decisions you will make in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Our starter Pokémon will often become one of our favorites, and we want to balance having fun with having a Pokémon that is high value in the early game.

Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet are the available starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and while some players will automatically be drawn to a favorite that they have enjoyed in previous games, others will be on the fence about what to pick. An important thing to note before looking at each Pokémon is that by the time they reach their final evolutions, the starters will have pretty even base stats.

What is the best starter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil is a fan-favorite Fire-type who, along with it Quilava and Typlosion evolutions, has been popular with the playerbase for some time. Cyndaquil will start with the lowest HP, but an attack of 55 and a Special Attack of 60. Where it really stands out compared to the other starters is a Speed of 65, nearly 20 points higher than the other starters. Cyndaquil’s final evolution form can be Fire or Ghost-type. It will evolve at Level 16 and level 36.

Cyndaquill also does pretty well against Noble Pokémon, with advantages against HIsuian Lilligant and Hisuian Electrode. It does have disadvantages against Avalugg, Arcanine, and Kleavor, however.

Oshawott

Oshawott, the Water-type, is pretty solid against Noble Pokémon, but does suffer from poor Speed stats and will benefit from good matchups in the early game. It will evolve at Level 17 and Level 36. It’s a potentially good starter for people who just don’t know much about Pokemon and will need the early game advantage while they learn the ropes.

Rowlet

Rowlett is a dual Grass and Flying-type, and has reasonable matchups against the Nobles but is not as solid as Oshawott. Rowlett comes with plenty of HP, Defense, and Special Defense, but trades off damage output for that survivability. Rowlet’s final evolution is a Grass and Fighting-type, so keep that in mind. It will evolve at Level 17 and Level 34.

The best starter Pokemon really depends on the player, their style, strategy, and experience, and for many people it simply boils down to picking the one that looks the most fun to them.