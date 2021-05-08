What items should you sell or keep in Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village is filled with items that players can find. From the extremely rare to the extremely common, they are everywhere. Because Lei, the game’s currency, is so important, players are wondering what they should hold on to and what they should sell.

In this guide, we will help you out by running through some essential information that all players should know when deciding what to sell and what to keep in Resident Evil Village.

First, any item that is vital to the story cannot be sold. It is impossible to sell an item that you will need to progress the campaign and locked yourself out or break the game in anyway way. If you are worried about selling vital items, then you don’t need to.

As for the rest of the items that players can find, they are all marked with different tags that players should be aware of. One of the most important tags is the “Combinable” tag. This means that the item can be combined with another item to make something new, and that new item is normally worth an insane amount of Lei. It is strongly advised NOT to sell Combinable items and to hold onto them in the hope of finding the other parts you need.

Examples of these include the Wooden Animal Head and Wooden Animal Body that you can find in the village. The Silver Ring and Azure eye can also be combined to make the Azure Eye Ring. Always check your items before selling them to see if they can be combined with anything.

It is not a good idea to sell ammo. Even if there is a weapon you don’t use often, you should hold onto the ammo in case you need it later in the game. Finally, excess food items should be sold, except for the extremely rare ones.