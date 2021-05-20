Who are the voice actors in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood is the Left 4 Dead return we have been waiting a decade for. The cooperative zombie shooter has made strong impressions so far and set itself up for success in the future. This continues to the game’s cast of survivors, known as Cleaners. Here is each voice cast member and where you may recognize them from.

Abby Trott

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Abby Trott plays Karlee, a blunt, say-it-like-she-means-it character. Trott has appeared in quite a few video games and television series in the past decade. For games, you can find her voice in Bugsnax, Red Dead Redemption II, State of Decay 2, Nier Automata, Halo Wars 2, Smite, and more. As for the series she has appeared in, you will have heard her voice in the Netflix Carmen Sandiego series, Animaniacs, Aggretsuko, Persona 5: The Animation, and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

André Sogliuzzo

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

André Sogliuzzo is the voice of Jim, the marksman for the Cleaners. He has had a long career of lending his voice to video games, which started in 2000 as the voice of Sparx in Spyro: Year of the Dragon. He ended up retaking that role in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. In the past 20 years, he has also appeared in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Psychonauts, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, Dishonored, Tomb Raider (2013), Wolfenstein: The New Order, and many, many more successful games.

Alan Ayala

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Alan Ayala is the voice of Evangelo, his first credited video game role. However, a quick look at his Twitter shows he is definitely a fan of video games, with video and article work done for IGN and streams on the side. He has been a singer and actor for various projects throughout his young career. Ayala is most well known for his appearances in Del Playa, Burn, and Aexis.

Barbara Crampton

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Barbara Crampton is the voice of Mom. Although this is Crampton’s first video game role, if you are a horror fan, odds are you have seen a film with her in it. She was in From Beyond, Re-Animator, You’re Next, Puppet Master, and numerous other cult favorites throughout her career, which began in the mid-1980s.

Danielle Judovits

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Danielle Judovits lends her voice to Holly, the badass with a bat. Judovits has appeared in multiple video games in her past, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Fire Emblem Heroes, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and has been the voice of Tenten in numerous Naruto video games since 2003. Away from video games, she was Naru Osaka in Sailor Moon, Barbara Gordon in The Batman, and also appeared in the first Toy Story film.

Michelle Wong

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Michelle Wong plays Doc, the medic of the Cleaners. She has been appeared in various video games recently including Ghost of Tsushima, Call of Duty: WWII, Fallout 4, and Grand Theft Auto V. Outside of video games, she is best known as the voice of Yi’s mom in the movie Abominable, but also appeared in Scandal and ER.

William Salyers

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

William Salyers is the voice of Hoffman and has appeared in quite a few big-time video games lately. He is the voice of the main antagonist Perseus in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Otto Octavius in Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game in 2018. He also can be heard in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Fallout 76, Persona 5 Royal, Rage 2, and quite a few more notable games. Outside of game voices, Salyers is probably most recognizable to Regular Show fans as the voice of Rigby.

William Stephens

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

William Stephens can be heard as the voice of Walker. Stephens has lent his voice to a variety of big video game projects lately. You can hear him in The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Mortal Kombat 11, Horizon Zero Dawn, and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. Away from video games, he has appeared in The Avengers’ end section, in a couple of episodes of The Strain, and Spies in Disguise.