Who are the voice actors in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

The much anticipated Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is out globally. The action-adventure game allows players to take control of fan-favorite Star-Lord and embark on a dangerous journey through space. Although Peter Quill is the main controllable character of the game, there are characters present, such as Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer, which will aid you in your journey but will be controlled by artificial intelligence. Each character has its own unique voice lines, and the actors who are voicing these characters are listed below.

Jon McLaren as a Star-Lord

Jon McLaren is voicing the lead character Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game. He is a Canadian-born actor known for his roles in Sweet As Maple Syrup and Blod & Treasure.

Kimberly-Sue Murray as Gamora

Kimberly-Sue Murray plays Gamora, a fierce and always ready to brawl character. Shadowhunters, V-Wars, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles are some of Kimberly-Sue Murray’s notable works.

Alex Weiner as Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon’s edgy personality was loved by fans in all of Marvel’s movies. In this game, Alex Weiner is voicing the short-tempered raccoon.

Jason Cavalier as Drax

Jason Cavalier is a Canadian stuntman and actor that has also worked on the superhero movie X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Robert Montcalm as Groot

Apart from voicing Groot, Robert Montcalm has previously lent his voice in For Honor, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Emmanuelle Lussier-Martinez as Mantis

Emmanuelle Lussier-Martinez is a Canadian actress who has appeared in films and television series. She is voicing the powerful Mantis in Marvel’s GOTG game.

Romane Denis as Nikki Gold

Romane Denis is known for her work in Slut in a Good Way, for which she received a Prix Iris nomination for Revelation of the Year at the 20th Quebec Cinema Awards and a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 7th Canadian Screen Awards in 2019.

Sarah Levesque as Lady Hellbender

Lady Hellbender is a fearsome warrior that owns an entire planet in the game. She is a collector and has creatures from every corner of the galaxy on her planet. Sarah Levesque is voicing Lady Lellbender in the game.

Alex Ivanovici as Cosmo

Although Cosmo has barely appeared in the GOTG movies, he will be frequent in the game. The talented Alex Ivanovici is voicing Cosmo the Spacedog.

Andreas Apergis as Cardinal Raker

Andreas Apergis is a veteran actor and is voicing Cardinal Raker in the game. He has worked on several projects both in English and French.

Brent Skagford as Adam Warlock (spoiler)

It has been speculated that the mystical being and one of the most powerful characters in Marvel, Adam Warlock, will be part of the next GOTG movie. That said, he is definitely part of the game and is voiced by Brent Skagford.