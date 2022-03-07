Who are the voice actors in Triangle Strategy? – Triangle Strategy voice cast

Square Enix has another RPG to its roster with Triangle Strategy, a grid-based tactical strategy RPG that’s more or less Final Fantasy Tactics by way of Octopath Traveler. Similar to Octopath before it, Triangle Strategy features a fully English voice-acted core cast of characters playing with JRPG classic archetypes/tropes.

Of course, the English voice cast runs the gambit of promising up-and-coming voice talent to well-established names. From the young and wide-eyed anime fantasy RPG protagonists to the gruff and grizzled Cid-type, here’s who you can expect to hear in Triangle Strategy.

Shai Matheson (Serenoa Wolffort)

Image via IMDB

Heir to House Wolffort, Serenoa fills the shoes of a stern sword boy out to defend his kingdom. Picking up Serenoa’s English voice is Shai Matheson, whose previous credits include the fabulous Sylvando from Dragon Quest XI and the badlands nomad Teddy Simos in Cyberpunk 2077. This will be Matheson’s first leading role in a game and it’s interesting to see his range further and further expand.

Adam Harrington (Benedict Pascal)

Image via IMDb

Steward of House Wolffort, Benedict Pascal fills the role of support in Serenoa’s party with level-headed sternness. Benedict Pascal’s English voice is provided by Adam Harrington, who’s voiced Groot for the Guardians of the Galaxy game, various nemesis orcs in Middle Earth: Shadow of War, and is the voice talent behind one detective Bigby Wolf in The Wolf Among Us. Harrington’s previous voice credits definitively put his portrayal of Pascal in a certain gruff, gravely toned aristocrat.

Emma Ballantine (Federica Aesforst)

Image via justvoiceagency.com

Federica Aesforst is the oldest daughter of the Aestforst family and is betrothed to Serona in order to strengthen the bonds between their two kingdoms. Aesforts’s voice actor Emma Ballatine has voice acted in a handful of voice roles from Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers to Cyberpunk 2077.

Penelope Rawlins (Geela Breisse)

Image via peneloperawlins.co.uk

Healing mage for the Aestforst family and personal tutor to Federica Aesforst, Geela Breisse fills a similar supporting role to Serenoa. Briesse’s English voice, Penelope Rawlins, has also voiced Kalla in Horizon Forbidden West and provided voice talent to Horizon Zero Dawn and Dying Light 2.

Alan Lee (Roland Glenbrook)

Image via myanimelist.net

The Prince of Glenbrook, Roland has a close friendship with Serenoa that was forged on the battlefield. Alan Lee, Roland Glenbrook’s English voice actor, also voices Meng in Genshin Impact and Suiryu in One Punch Man.