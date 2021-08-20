Will Halo Infinite have a Campaign Co-op mode?

It’s iconic for Halo to have a cooperative gameplay mode for the campaign. It’s a feature that’s been in the franchise since the first game launched in 2001. Halo Infinite is set to be a slightly different beast than the previous games in the franchise. With it being so different, can we still expect Halo Infinite’s campaign to have a co-op mode for players to play together?

It has been confirmed by 343 Industries that Halo Infinite’s campaign will have a co-op mode. You’ll be able to play with your friends online, or you can play split-screen with another player. It was never a question of if Halo Infinite’s campaign would receive co-op, but only a matter of when.

Right now, the campaign co-op mode will be delayed. It won’t be available when the game launches in holiday 2021. The development team at 343 has shared that it was a tough decision to make that they will need to release the campaign co-op in a post-launch format. Players can expect to jump into the campaign with a friend during the game’s season two. We don’t know how long these seasons will last, but it could be from eight to 12 weeks.

Multiplayer will be releasing on time when Halo Infinite launches.